Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

What happened on Mount Meron where 45 people were killed, and 150 people were injured? What lessons do we need to learn, to prevent this from ever happening again? Why did G-d ‘let this happen’? And finally, what was it like to have been there when the tragedy struck? Tamar speaks with Aviva Spiegel, an eye-witness who was at the celebration, and she describes what she saw. and her assessment of the general feel of the crowd as they learned of the magnitude of the disaster.