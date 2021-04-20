Photo Credit: Pixabay

Do you ever struggle with G-d? Even those who believe, have faith and are religiously connected have times in their life when they face ‘G-d issues’ and true struggle in how they feel about, understand and connect to G-d. This often comes along with facing struggle, challenge and tragedy. Where is G-d within all of my pain. How could G-d do this? Is G-d really loving? To what degree is G-d really involved in the details of my life? What am I supposed to do in the midst of this pain?

So many questions and struggles abound. How should we respond to our inner struggle…our G-d Struggle?

Listen to Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn How To Find Strength In Our Struggles With G-d.

Advertisement



We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com