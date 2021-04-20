Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Do you own stocks, and if you do, do you understand stocks?

Jackson Grant Investment Advisors Chief Investment Officer, Julie Jackson joins the show to discuss how to ask the right questions before making an investment decision. After all, different people need different investments, so you should ask the questions that are appropriate for you. Learn why risk and goal setting are the cornerstones of investment decisions.

For more information, visit the show notes at http://goldsteinongelt.com/investing-basics-strategies/need-understand-stocks

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
