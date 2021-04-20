Photo Credit: courtesy

Do you own stocks, and if you do, do you understand stocks?

Jackson Grant Investment Advisors Chief Investment Officer, Julie Jackson joins the show to discuss how to ask the right questions before making an investment decision. After all, different people need different investments, so you should ask the questions that are appropriate for you. Learn why risk and goal setting are the cornerstones of investment decisions.

For more information, visit the show notes at http://goldsteinongelt.com/investing-basics-strategies/need-understand-stocks