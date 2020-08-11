Photo Credit: Pixabay

There are so many opportunities for professional education. But how do I educate the inner me? How can I cultivate and build my internal world to create the best version of myself? Who I become is a conglomerate of the choices that I make. Choosing who I want to be, what character traits I want to refine is the beginning of the journey towards not only having a good life, but choosing a great life!

