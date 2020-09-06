Photo Credit: Pixabay

To what degree are you really in touch with what you really want? What are your true core desires for your self and who you can be? As we lead up to the new year– Rosh HaShanna, these are very important questions to examine.

This may surprise you, but understanding the essence of prayer is the key to understanding yourself, your wants and desires. Each of us are created by G-d with a purpose. Living in alignment with that purpose is when we are truly alive. Wanting to live in alignment with our purpose is a central aspect of what prayer is about.

Want to understand this more? Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to Get Ready for Rosh HaShannah and learn How to Dream of Your Best Self!

