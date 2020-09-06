Photo Credit: Pixabay

In spite of terror, boycotts, and the falsifying of history, Israel flourishes, grows, and becomes a regional power in the Middle East and even the wider region. What are the pros and cons of peace with the Emirates, and where might it take Israel?

Also, more countries are moving their embassies to Jerusalem, and Turkey is invading parts of Lebanon. What is unfolding?

with guests:

Advertisement



Alex Traiman, Jerusalem bureau chief, of Jewish News Syndicate, www.JNS.org

and

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec