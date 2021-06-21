Photo Credit: Pixabay

Have you ever met a person that your would describe as exceptional? How did they get there?

How can I achieve greatness in any area of my life? Are there certain traits that I should work on developing that aid in achieving greatness? To what degree should I be happy with who I am or push myself to be more?

These are essential questions that each person should ask themselves. Listen to Rabbi Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain insights and direction in answering these all important questions.

