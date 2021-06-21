Photo Credit: Pixabay

Who are the people behind the new government formation? Tamar reads you their backgrounds, as (now) Opposition Leader, Binyamin Netanyahu, still hasn’t left the Prime Minister’s Residence. Also, what is the factual data on the coronavirus origins? And, Lebanon’s mismanagement in its government, the terrorist group Hezbollah which de-facto rules, and now a fuel shortage so serious, the United Nations has called on it’s staff in Lebanon to stock up on food, water, medicine and fuel – for AT LEAST ‘one to two weeks’ due to the deteriorating economic situation, fuel shortages, and too frequent power cuts.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

