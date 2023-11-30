Photo Credit: Pixabay

We all go through times where we find ourselves in the land of negativity. Some times our visit is short, sometimes prolonged. We may be seeing life as bleak, find ourselves complaining a lot or criticizing others. However we got there, it can be all too easy to get stuck lacking a roadmap to leave the land of negativity behind for sunnier pastures. How can we break through a negative mindset to find greater happiness.? Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain practical tools and techniques for living a happier life.