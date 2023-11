Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkovitz

A 38-year-old man who was wounded in the Jerusalem terror attack on Thursday morning has died from his wounds.

The man, a civilian, was one of the people who neutralized the terrorists in the attack. He saw the attack from across the street, and ran out of his car to kill the terrorists.

The man was identified as Yuval Doron Kastelman. His birthday is on December 1st.