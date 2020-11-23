Photo Credit: Pixabay

Relationships are such a core part of our life. They are the source of the greatest meaning, and often the greatest challenge. Strugge within familial relationships is a challenge that has been going on for thousands of years. The Torah relates the struggles of key figures in our history and much of the strife that our forefathers had to contend with was familial. Relationships between husband and wife, parent and child and inter-sibling dynamics are full of potential conflict. Yet, how can we learn from their struggles to restore harmony within our selves and the relationships that are most important?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn how important Love & Respect are as key Secrets to Real Relationships.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com