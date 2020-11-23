Photo Credit: Pixabay

Jonathan Pollard is the only American who has received a life sentence for passing classified information to an ally of the United States. He did it, because not doing so would have endangered Israel’s security by withholding this crucial information – that America was supposed to relay to Israel. Now that he has completed his sentence and parole, he is free to come to Israel. More details in this show. Also, what do we know for certain about the US election aftermath and what don’t we know?

-with guests:

Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies – www.strategic-israel.org

and

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec