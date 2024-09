Photo Credit: Pixabay

At the core of Rosh HaShannah is examining our relationship with G-d. During this time of year, the prayers refer to G-d as our Father, King, Lover, Judge. These are all expressions of different aspects of how G-d relates to us. But how do we relate to G-d? At this time of year this question is essential to examine and explore.

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain deeper insights into how to understand G-d and how He manifests in your life.

