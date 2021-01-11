Photo Credit: Pixabay

As human beings, we all have certain traits, in varying quantities, that accompany us throughout our life’s journey. Some serve us well and others seem to do us more harm than good. Jealousy is a trait whose toxicity usually harms the bearer to a much greater degree than the person or thing that triggered this unpleasant emotion. Why do we allow ourselves to indulge in jealousy when it’s effects are so destructive? How can we stop this harmful trait from hijacking our emotional equalibrium to live a life of joy and appreciation for the blessings that we have?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to Tap Into The Power & Avoid The Danger of Jealousy.

Advertisement



We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com