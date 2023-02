Photo Credit: Pixabay

One of the most fundamental and challenging principles to understand is Free Choice. If nothing exists outside of G-d, how is man free to make choices that seemingly go against G-d’s will. If G-d knows all, what does it even mean that man can make free will choices? Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn the fundamentals of what it means to have free choice and how this knowledge affects you day to day life.