Photo Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak / UNDP Ukraine

Russia launched a massive Iranian drone attack on Ukrainian cities overnight Friday, including Kiev which recorded 20 explosions.

According to the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration, the death toll caused by a gas cylinder explosion on the territory of a former plant in the Darnytsky district of Kiev increased to three, and five people were hospitalized with injuries.

“Three people were killed as a result of an explosion on the territory of a former plant in the Darnytsky district. Five people were hospitalized. One person refused hospitalization. All of them suffered injuries of various severity. One more person is under the rubble. The rescue operation continues,” according to the report.

The Russian forces carried out the largest attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, the Ukrainian military reported on Friday, with at least 17 strikes recorded on targets that included the city’s energy infrastructure. There was no immediate accounting of the victims or the damage.

Zaporizhzhia is the third major Ukrainian city attacked overnight Friday, as were Kharkov and Dnipro.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine issued a report Thursday night, saying “Russia continues its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and does not leave intention to destroy the critical infrastructure of the Ukrainian state, it continues to attack civilian infrastructure and housing.

“The enemy is trying to seize full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and continues to focus its main efforts on the offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivsky directions. In the past 24 hours, the enemy inflicted 41 air and three missile strikes, two of which were aimed at the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The occupation forces also mounted 32 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson regions.”