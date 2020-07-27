Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tisha B’Av is a difficult day. It’s a day of fasting and sadness when we are supposed to feel the loss of the Beit Hamikdash. Yet, it’s a day that is hard to relate to as I never experienced life with the Beit Hamikdash that I am mourning and therefore have a hard time fully relating to the loss. Tisha B’Av is a day to mourn many tragedies throughout Jewish history and as real as those tragedies are, how can I personally relate to them and make this day of sadness meaningful?

Many can relate to wanting to get through the day as quickly as possible, yet it is in learning how to face sadness, grief and tragedy that the keys to a life of true joy can be found.

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn about The Gift of Grief: Finding True Joy in Sadness.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com