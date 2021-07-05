Photo Credit: Pixabay

We are in a time period of mourning for the loss of the temple, our exile and the continued fractures that exist within our nation. How can we fix discord and negativity and build love and connection? How can we focus on the good around us, in others and in ourselves? This is what we really need to heal the world and usher in the redemption. Where do we even begin?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to get a true sense of how to build love and connection in a world of fracture and discord.

Advertisement



We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com