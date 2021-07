Photo Credit: Pixabay

The wisest man in the world, King Solomon, knew how to tell who was the real mother of a baby two women claimed as theirs. Can we apply this to the Land of Israel? Tamar explains. Also, the Communist Chinese government is making war noises in it’s claims over Taiwan. What could happen if China actually invaded Taiwan? Tamar speaks with Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec