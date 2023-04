Photo Credit: Pixabay

This is a classic question for good reason. This can be an especially challenging question when taking into account a belief that G-d not only created the world, but is actively involved in all that goes on in the world and that G-d is good. If so, why does bad happen and even more challenging, why do good people suffer?

Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain greater insight and perspective into this all important question: Why Do Bad Things Happen To Good People.