One of the reasons given for the destruction of the second temple is sinat chinam– baseless hatred. Is it really common for people to hate with no justified cause? It would seem to be more common for people to dislike, despise or hate another for what sounds like a legitimate reason. What is the true definition of ‘sinat chinam’ and how can we eradicate it from within?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and gain understanding into Why People Love To Hate and what we can do about it.

