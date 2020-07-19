Photo Credit: Cincy-Kaplan-Photography

On today’s episode of Leap of Faith, Penina speaks with Heather Dean, who shares how she walked away from a fourteen-year career as a celebrity interviewer to become a Torah Observant Jewish wife and mother. Heather is the author of her memoir, “Searching for Heather Dean: My Extraordinary Career as a Celebrity Interviewer and Why I Left It, as well as the host of Aish.com’s popular podcast, “At Home in Jerusalem.”

To buy a copy of her memoir, schedule Heather for a speaking engagement in your community, or for a consultation on how to grow your business with media interviews, contact her through her website: HeatherDeanProductions.com