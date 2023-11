Photo Credit: Pixabay

The history of antisemitism is ancient. Recently, the intensity of antisemitism all over the world has taken the Jewish people by surprise. Why does hatred, in all it’s different forms, exist against the Jews? So much so that this specific type of hatred has its own name: antisemitism. Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain greater understanding as to what motivates this unique type of hate.