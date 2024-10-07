Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

Terrorists commit deadly shooting attack in Be’er Sheva, Israel.

Hamas shoots rockets in southern Israel, Hezbollah in northern Israel to show they are not dead and gone.

YET – Hezbollah and Hamas are weakened and hopefully soon will be defeated. Where does that leave Iran?

And, where does that leave ‘others’?

PLUS: Biden drove a tractor over Kamala. Does the US really have elections?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

