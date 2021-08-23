Photo Credit: Pixabay

A very angry show. First, Tamar speaks about the green passports and the distinct possibility that they could be used to limit our freedoms on more, than just getting the experimental mRNA vaccine. Also, everyone is talking about the fall of Afghanistan, and how it’s former American ally, the United States failed in its exit from the country, now under Taliban rule. What will the repercussions be to the rest of the world?
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
