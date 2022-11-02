Photo Credit: Pixabay

ISRAELI ELECTION FEVER?

YAWN.

Election ‘fever’? Well, in a way it is, as many Israelis are SICK of going over and over to the ballot box. Nothing seems effective, and nothings seems to change. It’s the same old regurgitated and recycled politicians. Plus, each election is extremely costly. Could there not be better ways to spend our tax dollars? Will ANYTHING change? Tamar talks about the great debate in Israel right now, with many angry and fed-up Israelis saying they are refusing to show up at the polling stations. Plus, Listeners call in and weigh in on the issue.