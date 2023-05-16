Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

Another War in Israel – Operation Shield and Arrow … Wash, rinse, repeat. Tamar goes on a rant about how the terrorists open fire on Israel whenever they want, and our poor and mistaken response.

Also,

*Patriot System dis-information

*Is the Middle East headed towards a ME Defense Alliance?

*Never Waste a Crisis

And…. Tamar goes off on a REAL RANT about an international music contest that has turned into a perverse and almost Satanic show. What has happened to Mankind?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec