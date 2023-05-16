On this show:
Another War in Israel – Operation Shield and Arrow … Wash, rinse, repeat. Tamar goes on a rant about how the terrorists open fire on Israel whenever they want, and our poor and mistaken response.
Also,
*Patriot System dis-information
*Is the Middle East headed towards a ME Defense Alliance?
*Never Waste a Crisis
And…. Tamar goes off on a REAL RANT about an international music contest that has turned into a perverse and almost Satanic show. What has happened to Mankind?
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec