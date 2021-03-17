Photo Credit: Pixabay

Judea and Samaria, the heartland of Israel, has 2 opposing pulls or directions on it right now. On one hand, the Arabs are illegally building and squatting, and making facts on the ground. On the other hand, there is talk that PM Netanyahu may take some steps forward in applying more Jewish sovereignty there – as he should – and he could do this under the umbrella of the Abraham Accords. But would this just be electioneering?

-with guests:

Nadia Matar – Co-Founder of The Sovereignty Movement at www.RIBONUT.co.il

and

Naomi Linder Kahn – Director of the International Division of Regavim, an Israeli non-governmental organization dedicated to protecting Israel’s resources and preserving Israeli sovereignty, at www.REGAVIM.org