What do you do in case of an earthquake, a natural disaster, a fire, even a war? Where should you go? What if you are asleep, or even away from home when an emergency situation happens? What if you lose power, and even telephone/internet service and can’t communicate easily? What should your kids do if they are not with ‘mommy and daddy’? Tamar shares her experiences during a snow storm which brought a 3 day power outage, to a fire that burned 2 neighbors homes and almost reached hers, when she was evacuated by emergency responders. Was she ready to evacuate to safety? She THOUGHT she was prepared, but when the emergency came, she realized she wasn’t, but then, it was too late. Listen to this show, …and be safe.