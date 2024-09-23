Photo Credit: Pixabay

Last week, the world saw a miracle, – a precision miracle that only G-d could do: beeper assassinations targeting terrorists. The world has never seen anything like it! Afterwards, Israel was threatened with revenge by the Hezbollah terrorists, and indeed, over the weekend, HUNDREDS of rockets & missiles were launched at Israel, hitting and blowing up homes, farms, cars, and worst of all, injuring Israeli civilians. What is it like to live under missile fire? A resident of the community of Moreshet, joins Tamar Yonah & Matt Zucker and dramatically describes what happened after his neighbors’ homes & cars were hit by a missile!

Plus, Mudar Zahran, an Arab Jordanian & Secretary General of the Jordanian Opposition, joins the program to give an inside look at how the Arabs in the region are accessing the war.

Follow Mudar Zahran on X (twitter) at: @Mudar_Zahran

Share this article on WhatsApp: