* United Nations Secretary-General wants a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. WHY let the ‘Hamas terror’ live?

* Also, does Israel need to retreat yet again from Gaza and give up control of the Philadelphi Corridor? No one in their right mind would! Here’s why….

* Plus, terrorist funerals attract terrorists and their supporters. Should the Israeli government take them out in one fell swoop?

* Also, what’s with the future of the United States regarding finances and health? Is Israel ahead in the game?

* Finally, YOUR own health and why you should take the reins on it!

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

