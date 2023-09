Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

Are cancer cases increasing? (answer: by a mile!)

Recent West accomplishments (sarcasm segment)

Energy expectations

Who is the world’s most dangerous antisemite?

Medical ethics -how to study human development without endangering ANY life! (Good news for laboratory mice)

Advertisement





But first: Books & reading – can a dumbed-down society be free? – Answer? READ all about it!

Happy Rosh HaShanah to all of our listeners!