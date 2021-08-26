Photo Credit: Pixabay

With America’s exit from Afghanistan, the Biden administration has shown the world and its allies, that it cannot be relied upon. America, like it or not, has lost prestige. Not only are the Afghans who worked with the West panicking, but other Western nations like the UK and France are also upset at the turn of events there. What now?

Also, Israel’s new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, is off to Washington to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden about Iran and other concerns that Israel has regarding U.S. Israel relations.

-with guest:

Barry Shaw from www.Strategic-Israel.org & www.TheViewFromIsrael.com