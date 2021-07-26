Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you have a different opinion than the ‘Woke’ have, you may be canceled & censored. No longer can you just share or express your thoughts on issues, as is your right. Tamar Yonah interviews investigative journalist, Daniel Greenfield from www.DanielGreenfield.org who talks about cancel culture, the radical left, censorship and the Coronavirus. He writes in his latest article, “Fauci Demands Censorship to Fight Pandemic”, “People not only have a right, but an obligation, to debate what their government does. Their opinions may be right or wrong, but that’s not for Fauci and the government to decide.” and “The only thing unhealthier than a virus is big government.” Check out the article at: tinyurl.com/2bxnynrk