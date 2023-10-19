Photo Credit: Pixabay

Matt Zucker co-hosts with Tamar Yonah

On this show:

* Hear Tamar Yonah hug and kiss her son goodbye as he goes off to war – as it happens!

* What does this Jordanian Arab opposition leader say about the Hamas war on Israel?

* Mudar Zahran from www.JordanianOppositionCoalition.com joins Tamar and shares his views and future predictions.

* Alan Silver from Alan Silver News on Whatsapp gives some War updates

* Also, interviews 2 people from the North of Israel under deadly fire from the Hezbollah in Lebanon. One family fled, the other is staying put. Hear their stories!

*Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav from AHRP.org speaks about the importance of ‘Never Again’, and that one cannot automatically trust their governments.