Photo Credit: Pixabay

Were there any ‘winner’ in this last war with Gaza? Cease fires for the terror problem is just kicking the can down the road, – till the next time Hamas chooses to open fire on Israeli cities and civilians. Tamar gives a fiery talk on why, in her opinion, this ceasefire won’t work, and why it is the wrong strategy to bring peace -for both sides.

Also, though the Eurovision Song Contest is meant to entertain and bring people together, it keeps getting worse and worse for family viewing as it grows more decadent and perverse each year. This year was no exception. Tamar explains why.

Plus: The international situation is becoming extremely complex. How and why?

-with guest:

Advertisement



Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec