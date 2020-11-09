Photo Credit: Dr_Marc_Siegel

Under an already stressful situation with the world under a pandemic, and now the ambiguous US elections results, the WORLD is in a very feverous condition.

Tamar Yonah speaks with guests:

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News Medical Contributor & author of the book, “COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science” – www.DoctorSiegel.com

Gadi Adelman, Political Activist, Counter Terrorism Expert and Advisor – www.GadiAdelman.com

Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies – www.strategic-israel.org