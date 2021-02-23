Photo Credit: Pixabay

India, Egypt, and other Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries seem to have a growing lack of faith in US President Joe Biden. They see him as ‘weak’ and don’t know if they can rely on America anymore when it comes to Iran and other security & political threats. They are forging stronger bonds now with Israel, and this could change the political sphere. Also, covid infections seem to be dwindling down now in the world, even with most of humanity NOT vaccinated. This is good news, and we discuss this on the show as well.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec