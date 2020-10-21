Photo Credit: Pixabay

Is he alive or dead?

Tamar discusses the latest news stories with guest, Barry Shaw from www.strategic-israel.org

News reports differ on whether Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO, is still alive or not. Some news sites reported that he died on Monday from the coronavirus. The Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem said that treating Erekat was a “huge challenge” because he had undergone a lung transplant three years ago and he had a weakened immune system and a bacterial infection, in addition to his coronavirus. Overnight, the news reports changed saying he is in critical condition. No one is sure of his status.

Also discussed on the show; the US elections and the current bombshell of Biden’s financial corruption scandal. The new Bahrain peace deal, recent polls that showed the possibility of a government without the Likud, the US Culture Cancel mob against Gal Gadot as Cleopatra and the 60% support from Middle East Arabs for her playing the role, plus more!