Listing to the story of Natalie Sopinsky, a regular American girl who ended up living in Susya, a small village in the Hevron Hills where she is raising her family with her husband, and wearing a number of hats to stay busy while making an impact. Her guest, Zezy Fuld, joins the show with his very different Aliyah story, and shows the possible ways one can live in Israel while commuting to the US.