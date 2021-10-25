Photo Credit: Pixabay

The shrouded meeting between Israeli PM Bennett & Russian Pres. Putin leaves more questions than it answers. All the press is saying is that the meeting was ‘warm’ and that their meeting could ‘help foster ties between the two nations’. What can we really take from this meeting of the two leaders?

Plus: What is Russia still doing in Syria? Why do they support the Iran Deal, and what is happening now with China, Turkey and its geo-political interests?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

