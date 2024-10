Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

What really happened in Iran from Israel’s retaliation?

Is Iran covering up the seriousness of the targeted bombing?

Did Israel make a tough-enough strike?

Who does one believe?

Also, Daniel, a resident of Nahariyah calls in to talk about being under rocket fire and what is happening physically to some northern residents when a red alert siren sounds off.

-with guest, Dr. Mordechai Kedar, an Israeli expert on the Arab Political world.

