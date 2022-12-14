Photo Credit: Ancient Roots Israe

We are being told there will be shortages, lack of deliveries, and a general ‘scarcity’ in the world. What can you do to be less dependent on your government, medical establishment, and even your pharmacy and grocery store?

Meet up at the ‘Ancient Roots Israel’ [ARI] international herbal conference in Israel, Jan. 22-24, 2023 where you will learn how to forage food, find and combine medicinal herbs, learn recipes and more!

Tamar Yonah interviews three women from the many others who will be speaking and teaching at the conference:

Rivkah Asoulin from: www.AncientRootsIsrael.com

Gilla Weiss from: www.SageAndHoney.com

and

Chava Dagan from: www.NettlesAndPins.com

Sign up or get more details about the Jan. 22-24 2023 conference here: www.AncientRootsIsrael.com

