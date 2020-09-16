Photo Credit: Pixabay

What is the importance of having a Rosh HaShana holiday? What personal and spiritual ‘work’ are we supposed to do, and who really, are we serving?

Join Tamar Yonah with her guest, Rabbi Avraham Shira, as they talk about how we can change ourselves to be the best people we can be, and to make sure we are serving the REAL G-d, and not ourselves.

Avraham Shira is a teacher of Kabbala and Prayer and you can visit his website at AvrahamShira.com

You can learn with rabbi shira LIVE, daily, on www.Patreon.com/AvrahamShira or find hundreds of classes on his youtube channel via his website. He is also available for one on one meetings for therapy and spirituality.