On this show:

The Houthi attack on Tel Aviv and Eilat They are using UAV’s or DRONE BOMBS and ballistic missiles.

The Northern War

The Southern War

The Houthi War

And also:

The Hostage Deal – good or bad?

Bibi’s trip to Washington to speak to the Congress

The ICCs announcement that the Jewish homeland, Israel, is illegally occupied by JEWS, and that Israel has to pay reparations to Gaza. In addition to that, they are calling on the world to stop all trade with Israel etc What an upside down world!

-with guest:

Dr. Martin Sherman, Founder and Director of the Israeli Institute for Strategic Studies. You can follow him at:

