Photo Credit: Pixabay

Censorship, ‘offending’ people, victimhood,, and accusations of ‘racism” are being employed to scare people into submission and into a globalism akin to communism that has no respect or value for human rights or human life. Tamar speaks with the most ‘censored’ woman in the world, Laura Loomer.

Loomer is an American political activist and internet personality. She was a reporter for The Rebel Media in Canada, and ran as the Republican congressional candidate in Florida. She is outspoken, fearless, and has what we Israelis like to call CHUTZPAH. She is what the world needs today. Outspoken and fearless in exposing the truth. You can visit her website at: www.LOOMERED.com and www.Loomer2022.com