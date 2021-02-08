Photo Credit: Pixabay

Globalist-Fascism vs Nationalist-Conservatism + Israel’s Upcoming Elections: Israelis go AGAIN to the polls for the 4th time inside of 2 years, to vote in the Knesset elections. Is there anyone to vote for this time around, and what do these parties stand for?
Plus, Globalist-Fascism vs Nationalist-Conservatism – the world is struggling to see who will win. Communist China is growing bolder and more aggressive as it sees Trump gone, and thus perceives a weaker America. What lies in the future?
with guests:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec
and
Barry Shaw from www.Strategic-Israel.org & www.TheViewFromIsrael.com

