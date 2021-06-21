Photo Credit: Pixabay

You want to move to Israel, but your spouse says no, or doesn’t share your enthusiasm? Tamar gives tips on how to help get your spouse on board with aliyah.
Also, what is the future now for Israel with a new government, and a new opposition block? Dr. Martin Sherman joins Tamar and weighs in on the issue.
You can find more on Dr. Martin Sherman at: www.MartinSherman.org and www.strategic-israel.org

