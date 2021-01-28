Photo Credit: Pixabay

Meme going around facebook:
IF YOU ALLOW THE GOVERNMENT TO BREAK THE LAW IN AN EMERGENCY, THEY WILL CREATE EMERGENCIES TO BREAK THE LAW.
Ezra Gilbert is the co-organizer of the Parent’s & Children Protest, and they are rising up against the closure of the school system. They are expressing the agony of families suffering from Corona lock-downs. Ezra made Aliyah from New Jersey 12 years ago, he’s married, and the father of 5 kids aged 5 through 15. He is a software engineer and lives in the lower Galil in the north of Israel. Check out their FB group page at: tinyurl.com/yytntgcm

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReclaiming Female Leadership on the Path to Redemption – News from the Torah [audio]
Next articleOrder your Trees and your Passports – Israel Unplugged [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...