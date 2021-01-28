Photo Credit: Pixabay

Meme going around facebook:

IF YOU ALLOW THE GOVERNMENT TO BREAK THE LAW IN AN EMERGENCY, THEY WILL CREATE EMERGENCIES TO BREAK THE LAW.

Ezra Gilbert is the co-organizer of the Parent’s & Children Protest, and they are rising up against the closure of the school system. They are expressing the agony of families suffering from Corona lock-downs. Ezra made Aliyah from New Jersey 12 years ago, he’s married, and the father of 5 kids aged 5 through 15. He is a software engineer and lives in the lower Galil in the north of Israel. Check out their FB group page at: tinyurl.com/yytntgcm