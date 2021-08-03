Photo Credit: Pixabay

Iran attacked an Israeli-managed ship last week killing two people, one, a UK citizen. This has brought the UK into the picture, making it of special international interest. How can the Iranian hostilities against Israel, Saudi Arabia and the West, affect us all? How could it change our lives and will it lead to war?

-with guest:

Aaron Braunstein, a former U.S. Foreign Service Officer who has worked in Washington, Egypt, Tunisia, and Muslim West Africa for 30 years as part of the United States Foreign Service. Today, he heads the Jewish Covenant Alliance.

You can visit his website at: www.CovenantAlliance.org